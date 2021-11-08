Plea renewed to SCR: Govt on MMTS II project

Secunderabad: Members of the Suburban Trains Travellers' Association have once again submitted a representation to the South Central Railway and the State government regarding the MMTS phase II project and to start a few trains in the Malkajgiri- Medchal section.

As the project is halted due to a finical crisis, it would be better if the government releases funds. It would be better if the SCR introduced a few trains in the section. The association has appealed the railway officials to take a sympathetic decision to use one spare MMTS rake to run two pairs of trains on the Malkajgiri- Medchal section during peak hours.

This will reduce the hardship of commuters and provide better, fast and cheap transport to passengers at these junctions and avoid public criticism for the long-pending project work completion in all respects, said a member of the association.