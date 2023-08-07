PM implementing welfare schemes aimed at development: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: The Prime Minister is implementing many welfare schemes with the aim of development, said Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar As part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the development of 508 railway stations in the country through a virtual system on Sunday.

Sanjay Kumar participated as a special guest in the programme organised at Karimnagar railway station. Speaking on the occasion, he said that railway stations will be redeveloped in 508 railway stations across the country at a cost of Rs 25,000 crores through the Amrit Bharat Station scheme Of the 39 railway stations in Telangana, 21 railway stations will be developed at a cost of Rs 914 crores in the first phase. State-of-the-art facilities, free Wi-Fi in waiting halls, better lighting, up-grade parking, disabled -friendly infrastructure etc. will be provided in the railway stations, he said.

He said that Rs 26.60 crores have been allocated to make the railway station in Karimnagar very beautiful with all kinds of facilities like modern platform, rest room, lounges etc.

Rs 20 crores have been allocated for the railway line from Karimnagar to Kazipet via Hasanparthi and the survey works have been started. After the completion of the survey, the construction of the new railway line will be laid, Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that 12 RoBs have been completed in Manoharabad-Kottapalli railway line, Bijigirisharif – Jammikunta RoB with Rs 50 crores, similarly 4 ROBs have been sanctioned in Qazipet-Balarsha. Funds have been allocated for the works of Karimnagar- Thigalaguttapalli ROB. Steps will be taken to avoid problems for the passengers through the Setubandu scheme, Sanjay Kumar said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his message by inaugurating the works of Amrit Bharat stations virtually.

Karimnagar RDO K. Mahesh, Railway Department officials Krishna Reddy, Kaushal Pandey, ISR Murthy, Corporators Lavanya Srinivas, Jitender and public representatives participated in this programme.