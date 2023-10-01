PM Modi announces Turmeric Board and Samakka Sarakka Tribal University for Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced Turmeric Board and also setting up of Samakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, which would be set up with Rs 900 crore in the State.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundations for various projects with Rs 13,500 crore here at Mahabubnagar here on Sunday, the prime minister made these announcements. The Prime Minister referred to the people as his family members in Telugu. Stating that the session of the festival was going to start in the country, the Prime Minister said, "n the name of 'Nari Shakti Vandan' we have given a gift to women before Navratri."

The Prime Minister congratulated people of Telangana for Rs 13500 crore worth projects. He said that the Government of India has decided to set up a National Turmeric Board, which would help the Telangana farmers in having a value chain right from production to export and research in addition to infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also announced the setting up of the Tribal University. He said that the Centre will set up Samakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district. The University will be set up with Rs 900 crore.

The Prime Minister also said that the highway corridors would help in easy in easy moment of people and also help in development of clusters and these clusters. The fishing sea food cluster, the Pharma and medical cluster and textile sector would immensely help people of Telangana, said Modi. There is a need for road and rail connectivity in land locked states like Telangana. There is a need to connect to the world, this is the reason many corridors are passing through Telangan and these would help in creating many direct and indirect jobs, he added.