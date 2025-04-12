Live
PM Modi condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the passing of Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah, who died at the age of 85. In a heartfelt message shared on X Vedi, Modi stated that Ramaiah would be remembered as a staunch advocate for sustainability.
"Ramaiah dedicated his life to planting and protecting millions of saplings," Modi remarked. "His tireless efforts reflect a profound love for nature and a commitment to future generations." The Prime Minister emphasised that Ramaiah's legacy would continue to inspire the youth in their pursuit of a sustainable and greener planet.
Modi extended his deepest condolences to Ramaiah’s family and supporters during this difficult time, concluding his message with "Om Shanti."