  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

PM Modi condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah

PM Modi condoles death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the passing of Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah, who died at the age of 85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the passing of Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah, who died at the age of 85. In a heartfelt message shared on X Vedi, Modi stated that Ramaiah would be remembered as a staunch advocate for sustainability.

"Ramaiah dedicated his life to planting and protecting millions of saplings," Modi remarked. "His tireless efforts reflect a profound love for nature and a commitment to future generations." The Prime Minister emphasised that Ramaiah's legacy would continue to inspire the youth in their pursuit of a sustainable and greener planet.

Modi extended his deepest condolences to Ramaiah’s family and supporters during this difficult time, concluding his message with "Om Shanti."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick