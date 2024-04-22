PM Modi targeting Muslims only to gain votes, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea that insulting Muslims is the best way to get votes. “Modi has been following this method since 2002”, he added. He alleged that Modi is insulting Muslims for guaranteeing votes. Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in response to Prime Minister Modi's comments.

Asaduddin criticized Modi for portraying Muslims as intruders and having too many children. He slammed PM Modi’s remarks that if Congress comes to power, it would grab people's property and distribute it to Muslims. He reminded that if we have to talk about the country's wealth, Modi's friends will definitely be mentioned. 40 per cent of the country's population owns only 1 per cent of the wealth, while Modi's few wealthy friends have the rest of the wealth, he said. Asaduddin made it clear that there is no truth in Modi's allegations but it is a ploy to get votes by terrorizing Hindus.

Insulting PM's seat: Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against the Congress party in Jalore, Rajasthan, as demeaning the office of the prime minister. He said that it is sad that such words come from the mouth of a person holding a responsible position, and no other prime minister in the country has spoken so irresponsibly so far. He said that what Modi did in Jalore was definitely a hate speech. He said it was an attempt to divert people's attention with false allegations. Kharge alleged that making such false allegations is the specialty of Sangh and BJP training.