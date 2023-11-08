Pochampally Srinivas Reddy flays Seethakka, asks people to vote for development

Noting that development is possible only with small districts, the leader of the movement, CM KCR, identified Mulugu as a district in the state and made it a district and developed it a lot during the last ten years of rule, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said on the occasion of the assembly elections campaign in Mulugu and asked the people should see the development and vote for the BRS party candidate.

On Wednesday, under the auspices of the BRS party, he organized a large-scale road show from the Shanti Stupa through the bus stand and along with thousand workers The district center was buzzing with this campaign, which was carried out amid Koyakommu dances and drum beats. They went to all the shops on both sides of the national highway and distributed pamphlets of the BRS manifesto and solicited votes from traders and people together.





Later, he said that after the formation of the state, CM KCR, who has full knowledge of all areas, has also developed the Mulugu constituency a lot. He said that during the 2018 elections, CM KCR had promised to make Mulugu a separate district, seeking the victory of BRS candidate. He said that despite the defeat of the BRS party candidate in the election, Mulugu with 9 mandals was formed as a district and developed by allocating funds and officials on par with all the districts. He said that Congress leaders are coming before people with unbelievable promises. He said that Local MLA Seethakka won as MLA twice and said that there is no development in Mulugu area.



He said that Bade Nagajyoti, a girl child of a poor family, was nominated by CM KCR as a candidate for Mulugu constituency and called on people to give her a massive victory.





"According to the wishes of the people, apart from making Mulugu a district and sanctioning a medical college and 300 beds, Mallampally mandal was also created and Ethurunagaram was converted into a revenue division by CM KCR," Srinivas Reddy said adding that KCR government has fulfilled the dream of railways for waste lands of the tribals. Pochampally said that Seethakka and Congress party leaders have no right to ask for votes in Mulugu constituency and opined that there will be no improvement in Mulugu if Congress wins. He said that there is nothing wrong with the development undertaken by the BRS government.



BRS party district president Kakulamari Lakshminarsimha Rao, MPP Gandrakota Sridevi Sudhir Yadav, Venkatapur mandal election in-charge Sambari Sammarao, MPTC Gore Sammaiah, town president Chenna Vijay Kumar, leaders Sakinala Sashikant, Vemulapally Bikshapati, Podem Krishnaprasad, Dudaboina Sriniva were present in this road show. S, Nazar Khan, Thai Reddy Mahender Reddy, Gaji Nagesh, Mergu Santhosh, Doddipalli Raghupathi, Kaki Purushottam, Mahender, Sarath and others participated.







