Pocharam to contest again from Bansuwada in next Assembly election

Kammareddy: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has informed that he will contest again from Bansuwada Assembly constituency in Kammareddy district in the next Assembly election.

The Speaker held a review meeting at Birkook mandal headquarters on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of various development works in the mandal which falls under the Bansuwada Assembly segment represented by him.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that as per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and wishes of party leaders, activists and people, he had decided to contest again from the constituency.

He said the development works in his Assembly segment are going on in a big way and the Chief Minister is also showing a special interest for the development of the constituency.

On the occasion, the Speaker directed the officials to speed up the ongoing development works with the coordination of elected representatives concerned and complete them in a stipulated period.