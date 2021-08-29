Podem Veeraiah says KCR scared of Revanth Reddy

Bhadrachalam: TPCC vice-president and MLA Podem Veeraiah on Saturday slammed Minister Malla Reddy's comments against the TPCC chief and MP, Revanth Reddy.

Veeraiah, who organized the Dalita Girijana Satyagraha programme at Ambedkar Centre in Bhadrachalam lambasted the TRS government for failing to implement the poll promises. He took a jibe at KCR, saying that the Chief Minister became scared as Revanth Reddy took charge as the TPCC president. Cabinet minister Malla Reddy's comments reveal the shabby behavior of the government under KCR's rule, he said. The MLA exuded confidence that Congress would come power in the State in 2023.

Congress leaders Y Krishna, N Durga Prasad, Chinthiriyala Ravi Kumar, Sarella Naresh, BollisettiRanga Rao, Tallapalli Ramesh Gowd, Bogala Srinivas Reddy, Tandra Narasimha Rao, and other leaders attended the programme.