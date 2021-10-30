Podu land issues to be resolved soon: Minister Indra Karan

A permanent solution will be provided for all the issues related to the podu lands by the government, said minister for forest and endowments Indrakaran Reddy. The minister on Saturday held a meeting with ministers, MLAs and opposition leaders at Nirmal collectorate where the officials explained the podu land issues and expansion of forest area.

The minister said that the beneficiaries will be identified soon and all the issues will be resolved without causing any inconvenience to their livelihood. He also said that it is everyone's responsibility to make sure the forest area is not encroached.

Indra Karan also directed the divisional and district-level officials to prepare a report on the distribution of RoFR documents such as how many have received the deeds for how many acres.

In the view of the tribals practicing podu agriculture from November 8 to December 8, the minister asked the officials to receive claim from them and others on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by organizing meetings.