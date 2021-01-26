Police Arrest The Psycho Serial Killer Ramulu

Rachakonda police officials have arrested a serial killer Ram who was targeting and killing single women. Police have confirmed that the psycho killer committed 16 murders. Ramu, who escaped from Erragadda Mental Hospital in 2011, hails from Sangareddy district's Kandi mandal Arutla. In the past, cases have been registered against Ramu in various police stations. The psycho killer, who escaped from jail and committed murder again, was caught in a joint operation conducted by the Rachakonda police. He totally did 16 murders, four robberies and one escape from police custody.

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar revealed the details to the media on Tuesday. "Ramu, who got married at a young age, is behaving as a psycho and developed hatred on women ever since his wife split up. Mentally traumatized Ramu, has been committing murders ever since. He first killed a woman at Mulugu police station area. All those killed in his hands were also women.

He killed 2 women in Medak and two women in Tupran, Sangareddy, Narsapur and Boinapalli in the district and 11 women in the Cyberabad commissionarate. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a nursing woman. Ramu escaped from the hospital in 2011 after police rushed him to a psychiatric hospital in Erragadda due to his mental condition. Ramu who did not change his ways even after that committed five robberies. He was arrested by Bowenpally police in 2013 and released from jail in 2018. Ramu was convicted of two consecutive murders after his release from jail", CP said.