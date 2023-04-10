Police asking me to hand over phone while keeping it with them: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday lodged a complaint of missing his mobile phone with the police in Karimnagar.

Later, in a statement, he expressed doubts that the police had a hand in missing of his mobile phone.

Bandi claimed that several BRS ministers and MLAs had spoken with him and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao might be in shock knowing this. He said, "his mobile phone was kept in their custody as many more such incidents would come out."

On his missing mobile phone, the BJP leader said "several ministers and MLAs (of BRS) have spoken with me. The CM might have gone into a shock. My phone might have been kept with them, because KCR was scared as if the phone is found many revelations will come out."

He said the phone was with him till he reached Siddipet; from the time he had been taken into custody illegally in Karimangar. Later, the police made it vanish. "It is shameful on the part of the police to ask me for my phone while keeping it with them,"Bandi lamented.

Later, he met BJP legal wing leaders and discussed the false cases foisted against BJP activists by the State. He expressed fears the KCR government was conspiring to unleash more oppressive measures and foist more false cases and send the activists to jail. He asked the BJP legal cell to support the activists.

Bandi said the party activists are taking on the government with full faith in the legal team would come to their rescue. He asked the cell to stand by the activists fighting on people's issues and respond even to a minor incident where they need support.

The Karimnagar MP found fault with the BRS government and functioning of the police and said "they (BRS) abuse insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, burn his effigies, put up posters against him." But there is no action. However, the police slap non-bailable cases against those who criticise the CM; file cases against social media activists, dig out old cases and send them to jails. "Some police officials are stooping low doing all these to please the CM for promotion," he charged.