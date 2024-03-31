Police awareness program on Road safety, Traffic rules, and cyber security

The Gadwal police officials have conducted an awareness programme in Parumala village on Road safety, Traffic rules, and cyber crimes and security, women trafficking and Child marriages, and Superstitions and the importance of dial 100, and the services provided by Barosa centres, and other police rules and regulations ,usage of CEIR

On this occasion SI Parvatalu has directed the public to follow the traffic rules by observing the sign board while driving, in acar seat belt is a must, while doing on bike helmet should be used ,he said.

He said that people should be careful about cyber criminals that cheat you more tactically,dint respond for free coupons, free gifts, and don't click on on the links asking for pan card updation. Dont search for a costomer care number on Google. And don't respond to the offers of loan at low cost of interest. Be causious while purchasing goods at lower price from online websites. Any victim of cyber crimes should call on dialing 1930 or dial your local police station as soon as possible .If any suspicious of any stranger you should call the police by dial 100.Yong people should not be addicted to drugs like ganza, Gutka etc... if you find any drugs you should inform the police immediately.

The artists informed about the Health problem and losses faced by women in the form of songs. They also explained about the CEIR application when someone losses their mobile phones.

Talking about SHE team if any women or students harrassed by some one can call SHE team on dialing 8712670312 through phone call or a WhatsApp message.And they will take legal action against the same person.

Barosa Staff said that if any minor girls are sexually abused ,POSCO cases will be registered against the accused and the Barosa team will take care of the minor girls.

On this occasion the Barosa cultural team explained about present trend in the form of songs.

Head constable Radamma, Cultural team members Krishna, Ramanjaneyulu and other police personnel and villagers were participated in this awareness programme organised by SI Parvatalu on the directions of the district SP Riti Raj on Saturday night.







