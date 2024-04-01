Police checks KCR’s convoy in Erravalli

Hyderabad: The police on Sunday conducted an inspection of a bus carrying BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KCR embarked on a journey to inspect agricultural fields in the regions of Nalgonda, Jangaon, and Suryapet within the state. Departing from the Erravalli farmhouse by bus, the police halted KCR's bus at Mandrayi.

In the context of the election code, the police informed KCR that they were inspecting the bus. KCR cooperated with the police during this process. After a thorough inspection of the bus, the police also checked other vehicles in KCR's convoy. Following the inspection, KCR's convoy was allowed to proceed.