  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Police checks KCR’s convoy in Erravalli

Police checks KCR’s convoy in Erravalli
x
Highlights

The police on Sunday conducted an inspection of a bus carrying BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: The police on Sunday conducted an inspection of a bus carrying BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KCR embarked on a journey to inspect agricultural fields in the regions of Nalgonda, Jangaon, and Suryapet within the state. Departing from the Erravalli farmhouse by bus, the police halted KCR's bus at Mandrayi.

In the context of the election code, the police informed KCR that they were inspecting the bus. KCR cooperated with the police during this process. After a thorough inspection of the bus, the police also checked other vehicles in KCR's convoy. Following the inspection, KCR's convoy was allowed to proceed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X