Police Combing In Kadamba Forest Along With Tracing Their Steps Maoists With The Help Of Drone Cameras

The shootout between Maoists and Police forces is going on from a few days. Thus amidst the tension atmosphere, Police forces are continuing their combing operation to catch the escaped Maoists.

According to the sources, two Maoists were killed in a shootout at Kadamba area in neighbouring Asifabad-Komurambhim district on May 19. Meanwhile, police officials are tracking each and every step of Maoist movements through Drone cameras in Komuram Bhim Asifabad district. After the encounter done in Kajanagar Mandal, the search in the forest is continued on the third day to catch the Maoist state committee member Bhaskar.

With the help of Drone cameras, Police officials are trying to track the Maoists' movements who escaped into the jungle. The drone operation is going on in the dense forest areas and even Greyhound forces are helping Police to track the movements of escaped Maoists. This operation is being supervised by the higher officials to give the right guidance to the forces.

With the help of Drone cameras, Policeofficials are trying to track the Maoists' movements who escaped into the jungle. The drone operation is going on in the dense forest areas and even Greyhound forces are helping Police to track the movements of escaped Maoists. This operation is being supervised by the higher officials to give a right guidance the forces.

The main target of this operation is Bhaskar, a member of the Maoist state committee. Thus Police forcesare heavily deployed in Siddeshwaragutta, Lodpelli, Chintamanepally Goodem and Pranahita river basin areas of Penchakalpeta zone.