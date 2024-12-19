Police conduct mega health camp in Maoist-hit area

Mancherial: The Ramagundam Police Commissionerate organised a mega health camp at the Ashram School in Neelvai, a remote Maoist-affected area on Wednesday. Police Commissioner M. Srinivas IPS inaugurated the camp as the chief guest, making it a significant event.

The camp provided free medical check-ups and medicines to approximately 800 residents from villages such as Kallampalli, Rajaram, Mulkulpeta, Dasnapur, and others. A team of expert doc-tors extended their services to address the health issues of people in these remote areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner M Srinivas stated that the Police department is always committed to the welfare, security, and development of the public. He highlighted the depart-ment’s efforts to uplift tribal communities in Maoist-affected regions. He urged villagers to avoid supporting banned Maoist groups and requested them to report suspicious activities to the police. The Commissioner encouraged the youth to excel in education and sports, aiming to bring pro-gress to their villages and districts. Blankets were distributed to senior citizens, and volleyball kits were presented to the youth during the event.

The programme also included lunch arrangements for attendees. Commissioner Srinivas thanked the team of doctors for their contribution to the camp.

Officials present included Additional DCP (Admin) C. Raju, Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, Chen-nur Rural CI Sudhakar, Neelvai SI Shyam Patel, and others.