Police Crack the Mystery Behind Fake Maoist Letter Threatening MLA Anirudh Reddy

Mahbubnagar: The Jadcherla Rural police, under the leadership of CI T. Nagarjuna Goud, have successfully solved the case of a fake Maoist letter that threatened MLA Anirudh Reddy and his supporters. The investigation led to the arrest of three individuals, while one accused remains absconding.

The case began on January 10, 2025, when Chittanuri Ravi Kumar of Rangareddyguda filed a complaint after a threatening letter was found pasted on his house. The letter, issued under the name of the "Communist Party of India (Maoist) Telangana State Committee," targeted MLA Anirudh Reddy and several of his supporters, aiming to tarnish their reputation and instill fear.

The main accused, Shaikh Rafiq alias Balu, was identified as a former political associate of the MLA who later joined the BRS party after becoming disgruntled over a lack of financial benefits. With the help of his accomplices, Kummari Bhagwantu and Mohammad Shah Ali, Rafiq orchestrated a plan to defame the MLA. The group printed fake Maoist letterheads through a printing press in Shadnagar and drafted threatening letters.

The police arrested Rafiq, Bhagwantu, and Shah Ali on January 14, 2025. During interrogation, Rafiq confessed to the crime and revealed the location of 29 remaining letterheads, which were seized along with three mobile phones and a motorcycle. The fourth accused, Shaikh Taufiq, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody. Mahbubnagar SP D Janaki, praised the efforts of the police team, including DSP Venkateshwarlu, CI T. Nagarjuna Goud, SI K. Ravi, and other personnel from the Rajapur police station, for their swift action in solving the case. A cash reward was also announced for the team’s exemplary work.