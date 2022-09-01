Police intensifies combing in Adilabad forest amid suspicious movement of Maoists

The movement of Maoists in the erstwhile Adilabad district are creating a stir. The police who took up the combing in the forest area of ​​Both Mandal found a grenade near Kailash Tekdi on the Telangana-Maharashtra border a week ago. Alerted by this, the police are conducting combing in the forest area and seems that they have detected suspicious movements of maoists in this sequence. It seems that Maoists have entered the erstwhile Adilabad district after two years.



It is known that two Maoists were killed in an encounter in the forests of Kadamba in September 2020 and police announced at that time that the remaining members of the force escaped and went to the forests of Chhattisgarh. It is learned that Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar Dalam has been continuing its activities for the last few years and the police have announced a reward of 95 lakhs on 10 Maoists in Bhaskar's force.



With the recent movements of the Maoists, there is an atmosphere of tension in the erstwhile Adilabad district. The SPs of Adilabad, Komuram Bhim and Nirmal districts have plunged into the field themselves and are touring the agency areas and advised people not to help Maoist and inform police about the Maoists movements.