Police Investigate Online Betting Apps Targeting Young Adults in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have launched an investigation into the proliferation of illegal online betting applications, following a complaint that highlights their increasing influence on young people and professionals.

Vinay Vangala, a 40-year-old private employee from Matrushrinagar, reported the case after witnessing a surge in discussions about these betting platforms among students at a training institute in Ameerpet. Concerned about their widespread promotion on social media, he alleged that these apps were designed to lure young adults, making gambling more accessible and potentially leading to financial distress.

In his complaint, Mr Vangala admitted that he, too, was nearly enticed into using one of these platforms but decided against it after warnings from his family. He provided authorities with details of social media influencers allegedly promoting these betting applications, along with their digital footprints and the names of the apps involved.

According to police sources, the complaint suggests that these applications have facilitated transactions worth thousands of crores, raising alarms about their unchecked operations. Mr Vangala also expressed his willingness to support the authorities in their investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the Punjagutta police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 3A, and 4 of the Gaming Act, and Section 66D of the IT Act. The investigation is currently underway, with officials examining the role of digital platforms and influencers in promoting illegal gambling activities.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing such platforms, urging the public to remain vigilant against online betting schemes that could lead to severe financial repercussions.