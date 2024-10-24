  • Menu
Police nabs Ayub Pahelwan

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, the South zone team, along with Kamatipura police, nabbed a notorious rowdy sheeter, Ayub Pahelwan, who was involved in various criminal cases and found absconding for a long time.

The police arrested Mohd Ayub Khan, alias Ayub Pahelwan, Pathan (54) involved in as many as 72 criminal cases in various police stations.

According to the police, Ayub Pahelwan is a notorious rowdy sheeter of Shalibanda police station. Of the total 72 cases, 14 were murder cases, 14 attempted murder cases, and he has also been involved in robbery, extortion, the Arms Act, and land grabbing cases under the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police said Ayub Pahelwan has not attended the court in trial cases for a long time.

Therefore, the CMM Court, Nampally, had issued NBW U/S 384,506, r/w 34 IPC for his apprehension, and four cases are under trial against him.

On tip-off, the Task Force team along with Kamatipura police apprehended Ayub Pahelwan and handed him over to Kamatipura police for further action, who subsequently remanded him for judicial custody.

