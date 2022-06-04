Police raid Club Masthi pub, 9 detained

Hyderabad: Madhapur SOT on Friday night held a raid at Club Masthi Pub located in the Manjeera Majestic Commerical in the KPHB area of Hyderabad for allegedly flouting the police norms. 9 persons were detained from the pub during a raid when police personnel found women dancing with customers.

According to the sources, the management of the pub has hired women and they were seen in obscene acts with men, exposing their bodies, and dancing on the dance floor. The DJ sound played in the pub is also beyond the limits.

Police have taken manager Pradeep and a DJ operator into custody while the pub owner Sivaprasad, manager, Krishna are on the run. Police also seized DJ Mixer and Hookah Players. The SOT police then handed over the accused to the KPHB police.

However, it is believed that the pub owner resorted to such activities only to attract customers.

For the past few days, the task force police had been conducting raids at various pubs and bars in Hyderabad to keep in check on the obscene dances performed in the pubs to attract customers.

It is to mention here that on May 28, police conducted raids on Tequila Pub at Ramgopalpet and arrested 18 people who were found partying late at the premises. Amongst those held were 8 dancing girls, 8 customers, a DJ operator, and an organiser.