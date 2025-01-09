Police raids bar holding obscene dances

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a pub at Sanathnagar on Tuesday midnight and apprehended a disco jockey and female dancers for an indecent dance party.

On information, the police raided the Evergreen Family Bar and Restaurant near Moosapet metro station. During the raid, officers detained ten female dancers and two DJs, while the bar manager absconded. A case has been registered against the bar owner.

According to police, the operation was initiated after videos surfaced online showing obscene dancing at the pub.

The videos appeared to involve women who had been paid and allegedly exploited to entertain male patrons engaging in indecent behaviour.

Officials said the management of the pub was allowing women dancers to expose their bodies in an indecent manner and encouraged obscene acts, apart from creating nuisance. They were indulging in obscene acts in indecent manners with male customers.

Police said the management had reportedly converted the family bar and restaurant into an unlawful dance bar, a practice prohibited under Indian law.

Following this information, the SOT along with the local police raided the pub and arrested them. They were handed over to the Sanathnagar police for further action. Efforts are on to nab Krishna Raju, owner of the pub.

Earlier, in the month of October last year, police raided TOSS Bar in Banjara Hills, leading to the arrest of 140 individuals, including 42 women. The action was prompted by reports of illegal activities, particularly inappropriate dance performances.

The investigation revealed that TOSS Bar was operating without a valid licence and was unethically hiring women to entice male patrons, who were then presented with inflated bills. Police stated that the establishment’s management was unlawfully generating revenue through activities involving women.