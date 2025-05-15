Police recover 150 lost phones, hand them over to owners

Kothagudem: District police handed over the recovered 150 mobile phones to their owners at an event held at the SP office here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju informed that the mobile devices belonging to victims who had reported their phones lost in various police station limits in the district were successfully retrieved via the CEIR portal and subsequently returned to their rightful owners.

He said that the lost mobile phones can be traced based on the complaints received through the CEIR portal in all the police stations limits across the district.

The victims who lost their mobile phones must immediately provide all the details on the CEIR portal. If they register, their mobile phones will be tracked and traced from the relevant police station.

Therefore, if anyone loses or steals their mobile phones, they can immediately get them back through the CEIR portal. He informed that in the last five months, a total of 743 mobile phones have been traced and handed over to the victims.

The SP said that if they can lodge a complaint by entering the details of their lost mobile phones through the portal, then such phones can be easily traced. He said that only when someone else tries to use the lost mobile phone, such a mobile can be traced.

On this occasion, the SP congratulated the district police officers and staff who worked hard in tracing and handing over the mobile phones of the victims. Later, he presented them with certificates of appreciation.

SB Inspector Srinivas, IT Cell Incharge CI Ramu, SI Suresh and IT Cell members Naveen, Naresh, Mahesh, Naren and others participated in this Programme.