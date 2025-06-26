Live
- ‘Greenman of Odisha’ turns 20 bald hills of Ganjam into green zone
- Stay away from social media, drugs, SP warns girl students
- ‘Kuberaa’ crosses Rs. 100 Cr mark worldwide in just 5 days
- The Ultimate Guide to MP3 Juice: Download Music for Free in 2025
- Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist
- ‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews
- Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran via Herat border in a day
- No theft of ‘modak’ from Puri temple
- A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin
- 9-yr-old Indian prodigy holds Carlsen to a draw
Police restore 120 stolen, lost phones to owners
MANCHERIAL: In a commendable initiative, police from the Ramagundam Commissionerate traced and recovered and also returned 120 stolen and lost mobile...
MANCHERIAL: In a commendable initiative, police from the Ramagundam Commissionerate traced and recovered and also returned 120 stolen and lost mobile phones to their rightful owners. Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha personally handed over the recovered devices to their owners at an event held at his office on Wednesday.
The recovery was made possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, launched by the Department of Telecommunications to trace and block stolen or lost mobile phones. The Commissioner highlighted that over 6,683 complaints were filed through the CEIR portal so far, and about 2,020 phones were successfully recovered and returned. Recently, CCS and IT Cell teams recovered an additional 120 phones.
The CEIR system helps block phones so they can’t be used on any network across India, effectively making stolen phones unusable and reducing theft incidents. Commissioner Jha urged the public to immediately report a lost or stolen phone on the CEIR portal and at the local police station.
The event saw participation from senior officers including Additional DCP Admin C Raju, ACP Mallareddy, ACP Srinivas, and teams from CCS, IT Cell, and special branches. People expressed gratitude for the police department’s efforts, calling the initiative a valuable support in their lives.