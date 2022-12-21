Police roll out online licensing system

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has rolled out an online licensing system for hassle-free issuance of entertainment and amusement licences through the re-designed city police website.

The new online system is in line with the State government's EODB policy and offers accountability, transparency, ease in data retrieval, and a faster approval process. Interestingly, the City Police became the first unit in the State to launch these services online.

The seamless system will improve compliance with the rules and regulations by all stakeholders, Anand said. "With the introduction of new system, filling and submission online takes less than 15 minutes. New licences will be issued within 30 days and renewal applications will be approved within 15 days."

He explained the timeline break up at various levels in the hierarchy. Earlier, applicants had to fill tedious forms, visit several wings multiple times making the entire process cumbersome, and time-taking. These difficulties led to situations to a point where few managements stopped applying for licences and had even gone completely out of police glare.

Presenting the EODB features in the website Anand said the applicant will have to visit the city police website (www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in) and enter details in the application and upload the required documents such as trade licence, NOCs, rental deed, partnership deed..After submitting the application, a unique acknowledgement number will be generated.

The application will be automatically forwarded to the City Police Commissionerate. Upon completion of field enquiry, the licensing authority i.e., CP- Hyderabad will issue the licence and send it to the applicant via e-mail. The process re-engineering at the receiving end and simplified user interface, guided instructions enables the applicant to complete the process with ease.

On the sidelines, Anand launched the revamped city police website which is now feature rich and improved compatibility He urged officials to comply with the Telangana Public Safety Act by installing CCTVs with at least 30 days back-up, He assured that there will not be any harassment from the officers.