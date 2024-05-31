Police seize fake seeds at Pullur check post

Live
Highlights
Police seized 18 quintals of illegal loose cotton seeds being transported from Nandyal to Nizamabad near Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
Gadwal: Police seized 18 quintals of illegal loose cotton seeds being transported from Nandyal to Nizamabad near Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The estimated value of the seeds is around 9 lakhs rupees.
Agricultural officers confirmed the illegality of the seeds. Unda velli police took the vehicle along with the seeds to the police station for further action.
