Police seize over Rs 1 crore worth ganja in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Bhadrachalam Police on Sunday evening intercepted an Ashok Leyland vehicle and seized 110 packets of prohibited ganja weighing 222.966 kilograms, valued at Rs 1.11 crore

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:20 pm on Sunday when the officers noticed an Ashok Leyland vehicle approaching at high speed from the Kunavaram side. On spotting the police, the vehicle’s occupants attempted to flee by reversing, but were chased down, intercepted, and brought to the RTO office for a thorough inspection. The contraband was found concealed between coconut fibre bundles.

Police said the four accused were transporting the ganja from Sukumamidi near Motugudem in Chintoor mandal of Andhra Pradesh and were enroute to Solapur, Maharashtra.

Police have also booked the suppliers and intended receivers of the consignment in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju on Monday , said that the district police have seized over 6,000 kilograms of ganja worth nearly Rs 30 crore this year alone. Two persons involved in these narcotics cases have already been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, while properties belonging to three others have been seized. More suspects are being identified, and further PD Act action is underway.