Police Triumph in Enthusiastic Friendly Cricket Match Against Press Team

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh, IAS, and District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, inaugurated the match Police Team emerged as the winner

A friendly cricket match between the District Police Team and the Press Team was held with great enthusiasm at the District Police Parade Grounds today. The event aimed to strengthen the bond and coordination between the police and media personnel.

The match was inaugurated by District Collector Shri B.M. Santosh, IAS, and District Superintendent of Police Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS. The SP tossed the coin, and the Press Team won the toss and opted to bat first.

Batting first, the Press Team scored 63 runs in 12 overs. In response, the Police Team successfully chased the target, scoring 64 runs in 8.5 overs, thereby clinching the victory.

After the exciting match, SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao presented trophies to the winner and runner-up teams, along with mementos to all team members. Awards were also given for “Best Batsman,” “Best Bowler,” and “Man of the Match.”

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao said,

> “Police and media are two crucial pillars of society, both working towards the same goal — serving the public. Such sporting events help relieve stress and promote mental well-being. This match offered both police officers and journalists a refreshing break from their busy schedules. Organizing friendly matches like this every year not only provides recreation but also strengthens team spirit and cooperation between the police and the press.”

The event saw active participation from Additional SP K. Shankar, SB Inspector Ravi, Gadwal CI Srinu, Alampur CI Ravi Babu, PCR Inspector Sampath, RI Venkat, Harif, SIs from various police stations across the district, journalists, and police personnel.

The friendly cricket match concluded on a joyful note, reflecting a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration between the law enforcement and media communities.