  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Poling starts peacefully in Maoists areas in Kothagudem

Poling starts peacefully in Maoists areas in Kothagudem
x
Highlights

Poling begun peacefully in 135 have been identified as critical polling centres in Maoist affected areas in the district

Kothagudem: Poling begun peacefully in 135 have been identified as critical polling centres in Maoist affected areas in the district. There re are 11 politically problematic polling centres in the district, and special attention has been paid by the police.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission, people are likely to exercise their right to vote in the Maoist-affected areas between 7am to 4 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X