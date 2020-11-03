Polling ends in Dubbak, 81.44 voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Polling for Dubbak by-elections concluded on a peaceful note except technical glitches in EVMs at a few places and around 81.44 voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm.

The polling was held across 315 polling centres

All the COVID positive voters turned up at the polling centres were given the chance to cast their vote till 6 pm. In 2018 elections, 89.85 voter turnout was registered.

There are around 1,98,807 voters in Dubbak constituency out of which 97,978 are male and 1,00,778 are female including 51 service voters.

Around 23 candidates were in the poll frey for the by-elections and vote counting will be held on November 10 and the results will be declared on the same day.