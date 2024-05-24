Live
- I am in very good health, says Naveen
- Chekkepally Mallesh is not a political murder - District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Special Rudrabhishekah Pooja of Ujjain President to Lord Shiva in Vaddeman
- Compare the progress and not term: PM Modi on questions of equaling Nehru's record
- At an Illness to Wellness awareness session, experts warn undetected thyroid diseases can lead to major health complications
- Students from Hyderabad Participate in Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Roadshow; Want to Solve Environmental Issues
- Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) Students Excel at IndiaSkills Competition 2024
- Orb Energy Establishes its first 35MW (DC) Solar Park in Karnataka for SMEs
- Polycet test that ended peacefully
- Kollapur mangoes are well recognized in Delhi - Farmer Producer Organization
Polycet District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the Polycet examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully.
Nagarkurnool: Polycet District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the Polycet examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully. Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that six examination centers were set up in Nagarkarnool district center and out of 2365 students 2166 appeared for the examination and 199 were absent.
A student from Amrabad was not allowed to enter the center to write the exam after arriving ten minutes late at Vishwa Vikas College in the district centre. The girl went back home in agony. The exam was conducted on Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Polycet Assistant Coordinator Varkala Srinivasulu Observer Sataiah and others participated in this program.
