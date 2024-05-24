Polycet test that ended peacefully

Nagarkurnool: Polycet District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the Polycet examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully. Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that six examination centers were set up in Nagarkarnool district center and out of 2365 students 2166 appeared for the examination and 199 were absent.

A student from Amrabad was not allowed to enter the center to write the exam after arriving ten minutes late at Vishwa Vikas College in the district centre. The girl went back home in agony. The exam was conducted on Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Polycet Assistant Coordinator Varkala Srinivasulu Observer Sataiah and others participated in this program.