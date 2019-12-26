Pomp, fervour mark Christmas fete
Highlights
Christmas celebrations were conducted with traditional gaiety and religious fervour by the devotees, with rallies, carol singing etc., on Wednesday.
MLA Dr M Anand took part in the celebrations by offering prayers. He also participated in the cultural events organised to mark the festival. The MLA said the path shown by Jesus was to be followed by everyone. He extended wishes to the Christians on the day.
