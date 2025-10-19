Ponguleti predicts Mahagathbandhan sweep in Bihar polls

Hyderabad: Congress Bihar election observer and Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy asserted that the Mahagatbhandhan coalition, comprising the Congress, RJD, and Left parties, is poised to secure a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Beginning his tour from Patna, Minister Srinivasa Reddy participated in the nomination event for Amit Giri, the Congress candidate supported by the Mahagatbhandhan, representing the Nutan Assembly constituency in the West Champaran district of Bihar, on Saturday.

During his address, Minister Reddy emphasised that their leader, Rahul Gandhi, has effectively mobilised the citizens of Bihar and has facilitated the success of the Mahagatbhandhan by elucidating the vote manipulation occurring within the state.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently announced benefits for women, has, in essence, preemptively acknowledged the impending defeat of their alliance. This assertion will be substantiated with the vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has underperformed across all sectors within the NDA coalition government, predicting that this election cycle will see him facing rejection from the electorate. He remarked that the governance of Nitish Kumar and the BJP in Bihar is predominantly rhetorical, masking what he deems an ineffective administration. “Throughout Bihar, one can observe the prevalence of unemployment and a sense of despair among the youth. Many young individuals from the state are leaving in search of employment opportunities. In the southern states, it is predominantly the youth from Bihar who are visible, which undermines their dignity,” stated Ponguleti.

He accused the BJP-JDU alliance of prioritising power over the welfare of the people, claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is involved in unethical behavior to maintain his position of authority. The Minister expressed confidence that, in this election, the Mahagatbandhan will secure a victory, revitalising the hopes and aspirations of the people. Prior to the nominations, he convened with local Congress leaders in the party’s strategy room to discuss electoral tactics.