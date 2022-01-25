Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy joins protest over Stalin's silence on Lavanya's death

Hyderabad/Chennai: The BJP national co-in charge of Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy joined a protest at his residence here on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the party's Tamil Nadu unit calling for protests.

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief Annamalai and other leaders and cadre staged a protest in Chennai demanding "justice to Lavanya". The TN unit has given a call to protest against Lavanya, a XII student of Sacred Heart High School in Ariyalur district, near Tanjavuru, who committed suicide following her forceful conversion.

The unit has demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide and booking of culprits responsible, justice to the student's family and cancellation of the school permission.

The party has charged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with remaining silent on the issue for his vote bank politics, describing it as 'deplorable' The saffron party leaders demanded justice to the student's family.