Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy meets VK Singh

New Delhi: Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday met Union Minister State Road Transport and Highways and of Civil Aviation in Delhi.

During his meeting with the Union Minister, former MLC requested VK Singh to provide alternative arrangements for poor farmers who were effected after losing lands in the expansion in Munigepally village under the Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district.

During the meeting he discussed on various issues of road transport in Khammam district. He also discussed Bharat Malla project in Tamil Nadu State and Telugu States for more connectivity.

Later Sudhakar Reddy submitted a memorandum to the minister. He also showed the letters of the farmers who submitted to the officers on these issues. Later in the day, Sudhakar Redy met the another union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athvale. He submitted memorandum on the issues of Yellanna Nagar, Gubbakurthi village Konejerla mandal where poor tribals and OBC people affected with police cases and went to jail on Podu land issues. He requested to the Minister to work for the justice to the women farmers on the cases and enquired on the issue. Central minister is believed to have given assurance Sudhakar Reddy on the issue.