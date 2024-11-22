Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy rubbishes Rahul Gandhi's claims on Modi and Adani

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, co-in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reacted strongly to recent comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi's criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani stem from jealousy and political maneuvering.

Reddy accused Gandhi of attempting to distract the public from unfavorable outcomes in the recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, asserting that the Congress party's focus should instead be on addressing corruption issues in states governed by the Congress.

"There is a suspicion that Rahul Gandhi's criticisms are aligned with an agreement made by the Congress party with China," Reddy stated. He further claimed that Gandhi's inability to accept Modi's popularity both domestically and internationally fuels his negative rhetoric.

Addressing concerns about the relationship between Modi and Adani, Reddy emphasized that any wrongdoing would be addressed legally, asserting that the BJP will not shy away from accountability. "It is incorrect to connect Modi with Adani," he insisted. He went on to label the Congress party as the "Indian Commercial Congress," suggesting that their criticisms are part of a broader conspiracy.

Reddy also pointed out that while Congress leaders in various states roll out the red carpet for Adani, Gandhi continues to level criticism against the industrialist without basis. "Adani's company has already provided explanations regarding the criticisms directed at them," he noted.