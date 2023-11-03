Ponnam asks public to have faith in Congress

Karimnagar: In a fervent appeal, Husnabad Constituency Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar requested locals in Bommakal and Ammana Gurti villages of Saidapur mandal on Thursday to vote for the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

He said that the Congress party gave Indiramma houses to the poor. “People do not have faith in the BRS party, they have faith in the Congress party,” he said with confidence. Prabhakar said that if the present legislator of Husnabad is competent, he should tell how many double bedrooms he has built in Ammana Gurti village, which has 1,800 votes.

“The sarpanchs in the villages are in pain, the workers are in distress due to the none receipt of the bills. If Congress wins, the party will take a special plan for the development of the villages, the problems of sanitation workers,” he promised. Elaborating on the development initiatives he said that Congress implemented schemes like free electricity, loan waiver, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri and introduced 108 ambulance vehicles. “People of Telangana want to change BRS party. Work hard for me for 30 days. I will be your servant for five years,” Prabhakar told the people.

“The Kaleshwaram project built by the BRS party has collapsed, there is a water leak from the Kadem project built by the Congress party. If you want to meet me, I have taken a house in front of the Agricultural Market Committee in Husnabad and anyone directly come there,” he said.

“Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies are developed, but there is no development in Husnabad constituency. I will fight for the development of Husnabad, bless me, and elect me as a Congress party candidate,” he added.