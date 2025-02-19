Ponnam holds review meet ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Towards ensuring smooth arrangements for the ensuing holy month of Ramzan, the officials of various departments were instructed to provide uninterrupted services. The government emphasised the need for uninterrupted power supply, clean water distribution, garbage clearance, and other essential services at mosques, key intersections, and across the city during Ramzan.

Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, a high-level review meeting with top officials from all departments was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, in presence of Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and MLAs.

On this occasion, the Minister instructed the officials to work in coordination and take all necessary steps to ensure better facilities for worshippers during Ramzan. He provided specific instructions to senior officers from various departments present in the meeting. The Minister instructed the higher officials to ensure essential arrangements not only in the city but also across the State.

During the meeting, Shabbir Ali urged the officials to explore the possibility of issuing another GO permitting businesses and shops to remain open late at night during the holy month. He stated that such an order from the Labour Department would facilitate business activities during Ramzan. He emphasised that this provision should not be limited to Hyderabad but extended to other cities, with necessary directives issued to the police department. Additionally, he stressed the need to replace carpets in Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid and review the functionality of CCTV cameras installed around major mosques.

Secretary for Minority Welfare, Tafseer Iqbal, instructed the officers to ensure the strengthening of essential facilities in both Hyderabad and across the state during Ramzan. Ponnam Prabhakar also noted the issues raised by public representatives and directed senior officials to take necessary action. He further stated that the Roads and Buildings Department and other agencies have completed significant road construction and repair work already, with the remaining tasks set to be finished soon.