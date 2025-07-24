Ponnam inaugurates medical camp for GHMC workers

Hyderabad: A special medical camp for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, employees, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Krishna Kanth Park in Yousufguda on Wednesday.

The Minister was accompanied by Hyderabad district collector Dasari Harichandana, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

A large number of GHMC workers turned up for medical check-ups and screenings. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also distributed health kits to the GHMC workers. On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the health camps will be organised in all areas of Hyderabad under the auspices of GHMC.

The minister said that the camps have been set up on the orders of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, enabling people to undergo their medical tests without visiting a hospital.

The camps have been started to ensure the health and well-being of those who serve Hyderabad every day and will be organised by coordinating the efforts of the district revenue, municipal and medical staff.