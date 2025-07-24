Live
- Manufacturing drives India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, private sector shows robust growth
- Aaliya Deeba launches “Riwayat” – Where bridal couture becomes cultural legacy
- Nutrition and lifestyle hold the key to overcoming obesity risk
- House disruptions seem to be suiting treasury benches, says Priyanka Gandhi
- Undergraduate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (BBA)
- Celebrating family ties: The joy and bond of national cousins day
- Supreme Court Stays Mumbai Train Blasts Acquittal Order But Refuses Re-Arrest Of Accused
- 7,000 daily steps can cut your risk of cancer, depression, death: The Lancet
- Students lead mental wellness initiative
- AI and digital literacy: Preparing students for a tech-driven future
Ponnam inaugurates medical camp for GHMC workers
Hyderabad: A special medical camp for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, employees, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) was inaugurated...
Hyderabad: A special medical camp for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, employees, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Krishna Kanth Park in Yousufguda on Wednesday.
The Minister was accompanied by Hyderabad district collector Dasari Harichandana, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.
A large number of GHMC workers turned up for medical check-ups and screenings. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also distributed health kits to the GHMC workers. On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the health camps will be organised in all areas of Hyderabad under the auspices of GHMC.
The minister said that the camps have been set up on the orders of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, enabling people to undergo their medical tests without visiting a hospital.
The camps have been started to ensure the health and well-being of those who serve Hyderabad every day and will be organised by coordinating the efforts of the district revenue, municipal and medical staff.