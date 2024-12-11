Ponnam launches CM Cup tournament

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched the Kabaddi and Volleyball competitions as part of the CM Cup in Husnabad on Tuesday.

Siddipet Library Corporation Chairman Lingamurthy, Husnabad Municipal Chairman Akula Rajitha Venkanna, Vice Chairman Anitha, Single Window Chairman Shivaiah, Husnabad Market Committee vice chairman Banka Chandu and others

participated.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended best wishes to the sportspersons who are participating in the CM Cup competitions and congratulated to those who won in kabaddi and volleyball matches.

Along with studies, to be mentally strong, youth have to participate in sports and work hard. In addition to studying, students should participate in their favourite sports to achieve mental toughness.

The State government is promoting sports. Government will set up Young India Sports University. A large number of students from Husnabad should join it. PETs should work hard for that, Prabhakar suggested.

He said when he went to South Korea, he saw a sports university there. Even though it is a small country, 32 medals have been won in the Olympics. In the future, Husnabad youth should play state, national and Asian games as well as excelling in Olympics.

A prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to those who have played at the national level. Parents and teachers should work hard to make sports a part of life for all children along with education, the minister said.