Pool testing of corona samples by Telangana Government urns out to be accurate, economical

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has started a new method - "pool testing " of the Covid samples which allows testing a bunch of samples together and derive results in a short time for the suspected cases.



Under the new method, a batch of 150 samples will be tested in 30 pools of five samples each. The new technology will help to reduce test cost as well as consume less time. The new method will be used for the samples taken from people living in the low virus intensity districts only.

The testing lab established at CCMB ( Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) Centre has taken up the pool testing suggested by the Indian Council for Medical Research ( ICMR) and the new method was already under implementation in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that the first batch 150 samples collected from different districts were tested through pool method and 98 per cent of the results proved negative. 12 districts which have been identified as corona free zones are only considered for the conduct of the pool tests.

Jangaon Wanaparthy, Rajanna Siricilla, Nagarkurnpol, Mahbubnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Mulugu, Mancherial, Warangal Rural and Narayanpet have been declared green zones by the government recently where the number of positive cases reported below 5 . All the Health officials of 12 districts has been asked to send the samples directly to the pool testing facility in the CCMB campus.

Officials said that the first major advantage of the adoption of pool testing is reducing the cost of the conduct of tests. Government is spending Rs 3,000 for each test. In the new method, virus tests of five persons will cost Rs 3000 only as the samples of five persons will be tested as a unit. If the tests to give samples were to be conducted separately, it would have costed Rs 15,000.

The officials involved in the activity clarified that the test results are also accurate.

As per the ICMR directions the new pool testing will not be used for the samples taken from people living in high risk containment zones.