Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
The BRSV state president Gellu Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Revanth Reddy was showing discrimination against Gurukula schools after...
Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Srinivas Yadav said that the students were committing suicides and there was no review of the education department by the Chief Minister. “In the undivided state, the students had sacrificed their lives only during the Congress government. All the welfare departments are with the Chief Minister but there is no review being done by him,” he alleged.
The BRS leader further claimed that poor quality meals were served in Gurukula schools. And educational institutions like Sri Chaitanya, Narayana have increased the fees indiscriminately, burdening the students. He alleged that Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was trying hard to save his ministerial post and making comments against the BRS chief.