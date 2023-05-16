Popular singer Gaddar’s fiery comments on TS land policies

Rangareddy: At apublic gathering organised by the People’s March movement, led by CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, in Vikarakabad, prominent singer and political activist Gaddar delivered a scathing critique aimed at Telangana’s Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, on Monday. Gaddar, a veteran singer known for his active involvement in the Telangana statehood movement, passionately addressed the contentious issue of land problems prevailing in the region.

During his speech, he expressed disappointment that those who had bravely fought for the formation of Telangana were now being overlooked and left to suffer. He accused the current government, under KCR’s leadership, of consolidating land under their control through the implementation of the Dharani system. He claimed that KCR possessed an extensive land portfolio of approximately 25 lakh acres in the vicinity of Hyderabad.

Furthermore, he alleged that while the government had distributed assigned land to the people, they were strictly prohibited from selling or purchasing it. He urged the public to remember KCR’s promises concerning land issues and disputes. Expressing his concerns, he also criticised the government’s policy of granting valuable land to corporations, enabling them to accumulate wealth while exploiting the less privileged sections of society. He cautioned the leaders of the ruling party to be mindful and not betray the interests of the people.