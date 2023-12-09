Portfolios allotted to Telangana ministers

The newly inducted Telangana ministers have been allotted portfolios. Officials sources said that Deputy CM Batti Vikramarka has been given Finance portfolio. Another senior leader N Uttam Kumar has got Irrigation and Civil Supplies.





1. Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy

Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration, Law & Order and All other unallocated portfolio

2. Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu



Finance & Planning, Energy

3. Shri Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy

Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies

4. Shri C. Damodar Rajanarasimha

Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology

5. Shri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Roads & Buildings, Cinematography

6. Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu



Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Industries & Commerce Legislative Affairs



7. Shri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy



Revenue and Housing. Information & Public Relations



8. Shri Ponnam Prabhakar



Transport, BC Welfare



9. Smt. Konda Surekha



Environment & Forests, Endowment



10. Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka



Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare,



11. Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao



Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles



12. Shri Jupally Krishna Rao



Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology

