Portfolios allotted to Telangana ministers
The newly inducted Telangana ministers have been allotted portfolios. Officials sources said that Deputy CM Batti Vikramarka has been given Finance portfolio. Another senior leader N Uttam Kumar has got Irrigation and Civil Supplies.
1. Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy
Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration, Law & Order and All other unallocated portfolio
2. Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
Finance & Planning, Energy
3. Shri Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy
Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies
4. Shri C. Damodar Rajanarasimha
Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology
5. Shri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
Roads & Buildings, Cinematography
6. Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu
Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Industries & Commerce Legislative Affairs
7. Shri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Revenue and Housing. Information & Public Relations
8. Shri Ponnam Prabhakar
Transport, BC Welfare
9. Smt. Konda Surekha
Environment & Forests, Endowment
10. Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare,
11. Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao
Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles
12. Shri Jupally Krishna Rao
Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology