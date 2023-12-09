  • Menu
Portfolios allotted to Telangana ministers

The newly inducted Telangana ministers have been allotted portfolios. Officials sources said that Deputy CM Batti Vikramarka has been given Finance portfolio. Another senior leader N Uttam Kumar has got Irrigation and Civil Supplies.


1. Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy

Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration, Law & Order and All other unallocated portfolio

2. Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Finance & Planning, Energy

3. Shri Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy

Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies

4. Shri C. Damodar Rajanarasimha

Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology

5. Shri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Roads & Buildings, Cinematography

6. Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu

Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Industries & Commerce Legislative Affairs

7. Shri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Revenue and Housing. Information & Public Relations

8. Shri Ponnam Prabhakar

Transport, BC Welfare

9. Smt. Konda Surekha

Environment & Forests, Endowment

10. Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare,

11. Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao

Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles

12. Shri Jupally Krishna Rao

Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology

