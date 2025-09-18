Live
Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated at DGP office
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Praja Palana Dinotsavam, a grand programme was organised at the Office of the Director General of Police on Wednesday. As part of the celebrations, K Ramesh Naidu, Inspector General of Police (Road Safety & Railways), unfurled the National Flag and paid the ceremonial salute.
M Srinivasulu, Inspector General of Police (Coordination), Satish, Superintendent of Police (Legal), Ramana Kumar, AIG (Law & Order), DSPs Yogeshwara Rao, Venugopal, Udaya Bhaskar, along with other police officers, participated in the programme.
Meanwhile, the Praja Palana Day celebrations were held at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. In a solemn and patriotic ceremony, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty hoisted the National Flag at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, marking the significance of Praja Palana Day.
Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), along with DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors, and ministerial staff participated with great enthusiasm and respect.
On this occasion, Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu unfurl the flag at the Amberpet Car Headquarters and conveyed the importance of Praja Palana Day.