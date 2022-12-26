Prashant pats boxer Nikhat for winning title

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy congratulated ace boxer Nikhat Zareen who registered a one-sided victory against Railways (RSPB) boxer Anamika.

The Minister said that Nizamabad district resident boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games and world championship titles, also won the title of the 6th National Elite Women's Boxing Championship recently held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by registering one-sided victory against boxer Anamika in the final on Monday.

In the women's 50 kg final, Nikhat won 4-1 against Railways boxer Anamika. Anamika could not give no challege to Nikhat who dominated with a series of punches from the beginning of the fight.

Minister Vemula state that Nikhat is showing her talent to perpetuate the glory of Nizamabad Gadda and the honour of Telangana State. The minister wished to achieve more success and spread the fame of Telangana in the future.