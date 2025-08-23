Prashanth Kumar, who has achieved a doctorate in Biblical Theology

Prashanth Kumar, a resident of Mohan Nagar, Kothapeta Division, has achieved a doctorate in Biblical Theology at a young age. L. Prashanth Kumar, founder and president of Jesus Christ United Prayer House, received his doctorate degree on completing his PhD in Biblical Theology at the Graduation Ceremony 2025 organized by the International Institute of Church Management in Vandalur, Chennai on Saturday. At this event, Principal Reverend C. Raj Kumar presented the honorary doctorate degree to Prashanth Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar said that through the research topic titled Christ in the Old Testament completed by Prashanth Kumar, things that had never been heard before were heard in this research. He said that young servants of God like Prashant Kumar are needed for the ministry of Christ. Prashant Kumar, a recipient of a doctorate award, said that his life's ambition is to lead many people to the path of Christ through the wisdom of God and to establish believers in the word of truth.