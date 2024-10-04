Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals

Gadwal: During a meeting held in Gattu mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, Kommula Praveen Raj, President of the Teenmaar Mallanna Team (Jogulamba Gadwal District), raised concerns about the exploitation happening in private hospitals. He urged that immediate measures be taken to display price lists for treatments and services in these hospitals.



Praveen Raj stated that when patients visit private hospitals for common fevers, they are being charged exorbitant fees for unnecessary tests, particularly blood tests. He pointed out that, amidst the rise of viral fevers, hospitals often claim that patients’ platelet levels have dropped, leading to unnecessary panic. Furthermore, he alleged that private hospitals are scaring people by exaggerating the incidence of dengue, and are unnecessarily recommending expensive procedures like scans and X-rays even for minor illnesses.

Due to the absence of price regulations, private hospitals are taking advantage of patients, Praveen Raj criticized. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of higher authorities to monitor these practices, yet they are neglecting their duties.

Praveen Raj demanded that the government immediately issue orders mandating that private hospitals clearly display treatment and test prices, both outside and inside the hospital premises, in both Telugu and English languages. He called for this to be enforced not only in Jogulamba Gadwal district but across the entire state. He also highlighted that some private hospitals are charging excessive fees under the guise of medical tests and treatments.

Praveen Raj insisted that, as per law, private hospitals should publicly display the prices of all medical tests and treatments. If they fail to comply, notices should be issued, and their licenses should be revoked if necessary. He urged the government to take strict action in this regard.

The event was attended by Neel Narasimhulu, Tirumalesh, and other participants.