Preps at brisk pace for farmers’ meet
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will lead a Cabinet Sub-Committee on July 12 to hold hold an opinion poll on the Rythu Bharosa scheme with about 250 farmers of the joint Mahbubnagar district.
Wanaparthy: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will lead a Cabinet Sub-Committee on July 12 to hold hold an opinion poll on the Rythu Bharosa scheme with about 250 farmers of the joint Mahbubnagar district. The members of the Cabinet sub-committee are Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, IT and Minister of Communications and Industries Duddhila Sridhar Babu, Minister in-charge of Mahabubnagar district Damodara Rajanarsimha, Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishnarao, members of the joint district legislature, agricultural officials and others.
In this context, District in-charge collector Sanchit Gangwar along with Additional Collector Revenue M Nagesh on Tuesday held a review of the preparations for the programme to be held from
10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday.After inspecting the helipad, the Collector checked the suitable
place for the meeting and also necessary arrangements being made for all the participants.