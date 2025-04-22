Preps in full swing for BRS public meeting: Vinay

Hanamkonda: Former Chief Whip Dasayam Vinay Bhaskar said on Monday that preparations have been underway for the past month for the BRS silver jubilee public meeting to be held at Elkathurthy on April 27. Bhaskar, along with former minister V Srinivas Goud, inspected the arrangements at the meeting site. Speaking afterwards, he stated that under the leadership of former MLA Voditela Satish Babu, leaders from the undivided district were making arrangements for the event.

He mentioned that preparations are currently on across 1,200 acres, with another 300 acres being voluntarily offered by farmers. Drinking water and buttermilk packets will be provided to the attendees. Volunteers are being appointed and trained to manage the traffic. Considering the intense summer heat, medical services will also be arranged for the attendees.

Goud said people from across Telangana and country are eagerly waiting to hear KCR’s speech at the meeting. He noted that people themselves are calling it not just a party meeting, but a rebellion against the government. He said the public is burning with anger and frustration towards the government; KCR has a special history of organising such impactful meetings.

He emphasised that no other leader has made the kind of resignations KCR made for the sake of Telangana. Even after giving the new government a year, he alleged that it has done nothing for people. He warned that KCR will not stay silent if injustice is done to Telangana or if it is degraded. He said KCR deserves credit for developing Telangana, the land that feeds the entire nation.