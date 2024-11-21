Live
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Hyderabad to Attend Koti Deepotsavam
President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Begumpet Airport today to a warm reception by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The President is in the city to grace the grand Koti Deepotsavam celebrations as the chief guest.
The annual Koti Deepotsavam, a spiritual and cultural event, draws thousands of devotees who light a million lamps, symbolizing unity, hope, and divinity. The President’s participation in this auspicious event adds significance to the celebrations.
Governor Varma and CM Reddy extended a heartfelt welcome to the President upon her arrival, showcasing Telangana’s hospitality and cultural pride. Security arrangements have been tightened across the city, especially at the event venue, to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration.
President Murmu’s presence is expected to elevate the spiritual fervour of Koti Deepotsavam, making it a memorable occasion for the attendees.